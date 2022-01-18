PhD student allegedly molested on JNU campus

A PCR call regarding a female student being molested inside JNU was received at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station at around 12.45 am on Tuesday

A PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University was allegedly molested on the campus in the late hours on Monday.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a female student being molested inside JNU was received at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station at around 12.45 am on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma along with SHO Vasant Kunj North and staff rushed to spot after the complaint was filed.

“It was revealed that at around 11.45 pm on Monday, a PhD student was taking a stroll in the campus. When she was walking on east gate road of the university, a man came on a bike from inside the campus and tried to molest her,” Sharma said. The girl raised an alarm and the accused ran away.

The DCP said that a case of outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station and efforts are on to nab the accused.

