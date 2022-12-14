Passenger movement at T3 trouble-free, tweets Delhi Airport

Passengers had complained on social media about overcrowding and long queues; Scindia paid a surprise visit to the airport on Monday to find solutions

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which has been at the centre of a raging controversy over delay in security clearance, causing several passengers to miss their flights, on Wednesday (December 14) tweeted that smooth passenger movement was observed at all terminal entry gates at T3, with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes.

The Delhi Airport Twitter handle also urged domestic passengers to use the DigiYatra App for “faster and hassle-free travelling.”

Scindia’s surprise visit to Delhi airport on Monday

Union Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, paid a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport on Monday morning, in response to several complaints by passengers about the long queues outside the airport and at the security.

Scindia on Monday had instructed the authorities to regulate the movement of passengers afresh at the gate where there is more crowd, and to deploy “special officers” at every gate. He also gave instructions to increase the security from 13 lines to 16 lines.

Four-point plan

Delhi airport and the Civil Aviation Ministry have also come up with a four-point plan to decongest the airport – to enhance the x-ray screening systems, demolish the reserve lounge, convert two entry points for passenger use, and de-bunch flights.