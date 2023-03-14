Party planning nationwide expansion, says LJP (Ramvilas) president Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) president, Chirag Paswan said party leaders and workers had presented their suggestions and ways to strengthen the party nationally at a national council meeting in New Delhi

Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) is planning a nationwide expansion strategy, said the party president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday (March 14), after chairing a national council meeting of the party in New Delhi.

Paswan told the media at a press conference that the LJP (Ramvilas) party leaders and workers presented their suggestions and ways to strengthen the party nationally at the meeting.

The LJP (Ramvilas) contested the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time this year and won two seats in the state. “Our party registered its presence in Nagaland and in the coming days, our party will strengthen further. We will also mark our presence in several other states,” said Paswan.

According to Paswan, strategies for the party’s expansion were discussed at the national council meet. “Our leaders and workers from other states presented their ideas for expansion,” he added.

Paswan also slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and claimed that the laws in the state were being abused and demanded that President’s rule be imposed in the state.

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is not being able to manage the state. There is a complete abuse of law there and we think that the President’s rule should be imposed in the state as soon as possible,” he said.