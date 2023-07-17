No danger but don’t go home yet: Delhi govt to evacuees as Yamuna rises again

Minister Atishi attributes rise in Yamuna water level to heavy rainfall in parts of Haryana on Sunday

The Yamuna water level is on the rise again after a steady dip over the past four days, prompting Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi to urge people to stay put in relief camps on Monday (July 17).

The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon on Monday rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night.

While Atishi attributed the rise in the water level to heavy rainfall in parts of Haryana on Sunday, Hindustan Times quoted an official as saying it happened due to the release of water from drains in Delhi.

“No danger to Delhi”

“The Central Water Commission estimates that the water level can reach 206.1 metres overnight. But there is no danger for the people of Delhi from this,” Atishi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level goes below the danger mark,” she added.

However, the official quoted by HT claimed that the water level was fluctuating because accumulated water from drains in Delhi was being released into the Yamuna.

A yellow alert has been issued in Delhi for Tuesday (July 18) as the India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rainfall for the national capital.

The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, is still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Delhi floods

Large parts of Delhi were flooded last week, requiring a joint effort from the Army, Navy, and the Delhi administration to stop the water from reaching its key areas.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told the media that the floods largely impacted east Delhi and northeast Delhi, with cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy being mostly reported from the relief camps and no trends of vector-borne disease like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria.

As the Yamuna receded, arterial roads were reopened, while floodwaters were pumped out of Rajghat, Red Fort, and Vikas Marg.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier that the evacuated people would start returning home soon, aided by the government. He has announced Rs 10,000 as aid for every flood-hit household.

(With agency inputs)