No bike-taxi in Delhi as Supreme Court stays HC order

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a High Court order allowing bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital and asking the Delhi government not to take any coercive action against them till it enacts a new policy.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal granted liberty to the two aggregators to request an urgent hearing of their plea by the Delhi High Court.

The bench, which stayed the May 26 order of the High Court, also recorded the Delhi government counsel’s submission that the final policy will be notified before July-end.

The top court was hearing two separate petitions by the AAP government challenging the May 26 order of the High Court asking it not to take any coercive action against the bike-taxi aggregators until the final policy was notified.

The top court had last week sought a response from the Central government on both the pleas of the Delhi government, which argued that plying bike-taxis now were doing so illegally.

