MCD polls: AAP gives tickets to 70 women in first list of 134 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday (November 11) released its first list of 134 candidates for the MCD elections in Delhi.

In the first list, the party has given tickets to 70 women.

Mukesh Goyal, the senior-most councillor of Delhi, will contest the elections from the Adarsh Nagar ward of Delhi.

Guddi Devi, a former councillor from the Congress who is now part of the AAP, has been made the candidate from Malkaganj in Timarpur.

Former Congress councillor Rakesh Joshi will contest from Karampura. Former AAP MLA Vijendra Garg has, however, been fielded by AAP in the MCD elections from Naraina.

The 134 member list includes 12 seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes, 15 reserved for the Schedules Caste women and 50 for general category women.

There are a total of 250 seats in Delhi. The remaining 116 seats will be finalized by Sunday (November 13).

Further nominations will be filed on Monday (November 14).