Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius

The morning was hot and sunny and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average

The national capital which battled intense heatwave on Sunday (May 21), with temperature in many places crossing 45 degrees Celsius, is headed for another day of intense heat on Monday (May 22) with maximum temperature expected to settle at around 43 degrees Celsius.

The morning was hot and sunny and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day with strong surface winds.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature breached the 45-degree mark in some parts of the city with Najafgarh recording the highest temperature at 46.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Met Office, the observatories at Narela and Pitampura recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar and Ridge (44 degrees) and Palam (43.8 degrees).

Advertisement

The observatory at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

(With inputs from agencies)