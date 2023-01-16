‘LG not our headmaster’, says Kejriwal as AAP protests against Saxena

Assembly proceedings were adjourned after a war of words broke out between BJP MLAs and members of the ruling AAP over "illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences" by LG Saxena.

Led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs marched to the lieutenant governor’s office on Monday (January 16) to protest against alleged interference in the functioning of the city government.

The march started after the Delhi Assembly was adjourned for the day. AAP MLAs protested against the LG’s “objections” to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland.

“It’s unfortunate that the Delhi chief minister and AAP MLAs have to march to the LG office. I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland,” Kejriwal told reporters.

He also alleged that Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena cannot take independent decisions but he is doing that.

The Delhi government’s works are being deliberately impeded for political reasons, Kejriwal alleged and added that “the LG is not our headmaster to check our homework. He has to say yes or no to our proposals”.

“How will an elected government function if it has no power to take decisions,” the chief minister asked.

Assembly proceedings were adjourned after a war of words broke out between BJP MLAs and members of the ruling AAP over “illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences” by LG Saxena.

In a statement, the LG’s office, said, “Any statement on the contrary is deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated. The government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost benefit analysis in terms of impact on quality of education being provided to students, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past.”

