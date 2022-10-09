L-G Saxena has directed that notification to this effect be issued within seven days. Some of the applications were pending since 2016, officials said.

In a move that will boost Delhi’s nightlife, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round-the-clock, officials at the L-G office said on Sunday (October 9).

The Lt Governor has approved a proposal to exempt 314 applications, some of them pending since 2016. An establishment can apply online to get an exemption.

“These applications were kept pending for no reason even as just two applications, one of 2017 and another of 2021 were processed and sent for approval, in a display of unexplained discretion on part of the Labour Department, which strongly indicated the prevalence of corrupt practices,” an official was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

“This shows a complete unprofessional attitude and lack of due diligence on the part of the Labour Department and amounted to the Department having adopted a ‘pick and choose policy’ in processing such applications. Further, inordinate delayed processing of such routine applications also negatively affects the confidence/sentiments of the business community at large,” the official added.

Approving the proposal, Saxena took a “very serious view” of “inordinate delay, adhocism, randomness and unjustified discretion” on part of the labour department in disposing of applications made by the firms for these exemptions, officials said.

The LG has ordered that such applications are disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor and business-friendly environment in Delhi.

Starting next week, the 300-plus establishments will be able to operate on a 24X7 basis in the national capital, they added.

“The L-G has directed that notification to this effect be issued within seven days. The decision of providing exemption under Sections 14, 15 & 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954, is expected to boost employment generation and promote a positive and favourable business environment that are a prerequisite for economic growth. The decision will also provide a fillip to the much desired ‘night life’ in the city,” the official said.

