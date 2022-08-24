Kejriwal calls top party meeting to discuss threats received by AAP MLAs

Kejriwal on Wednesday (August 24) said some AAP MLAs were offered money and threatened with CBI, ED raids in a step taken to break the party. After Sisodia, four more AAP MLAs have alleged they got offers to join BJP and break AAP

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called all party MLAs for a Political Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday (August 24) at 4 pm to discuss the threats received by AAP MLAs.

Kejriwal on Wednesday (August 24) said some AAP MLAs were offered money and threatened with CBI, ED raids.

“We have called for a Political Affairs Committee meeting with all MLAs today at 4 pm to discuss the issue,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said CBI, ED investigations into the Delhi Excise Policy are likely to continue till the end of the Gujarat assembly elections.

The CM’s response comes after a tweet by Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Sisodia wrote: “They failed to break me, so now they have started a conspiracy to break other AAP MLAs by offering them ₹20 crore and threatening them with raids.”

AAP’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a press conference on Wednesday (August 24), said: “The legislators, Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep Kumar, have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have “friendly relations.”

“They have been offered ₹20 crore each if they join the party and ₹25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them,” Singh added.

The four MLAs who were also present at the press conference, talked about how they were allegedly approached by BJP leaders.

All four MLAs narrated stories of how they were offered ₹20-25 crore to join BJP and break AAP, bring other AAP MLAs along with them.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said: “You must have threatened and brought down governments in many states, but this is Delhi. People have chosen Kejriwal here thrice.”