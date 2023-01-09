Kanjhawala case: Theft at victim Anjali’s residence

Her family members allege involvement of her friend Nidhi, also question role of police

Even as the family of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old woman, who died in Kanjhawala area of Delhi after being dragged by a car for about 12 km, is yet to come to terms with the tragedy, a theft was reported from her house on Monday.

Anjali’s family members claimed that thieves broke open the lock of their house at Karan Vihar and took away LCD TV along with some other items. They went on to allege that Anjali’s friend Nidhi was behind the incident. Anjali’s sister said that they got to know about the theft from their neighbours early in the morning. She said they reached the house only to find the lock broken. Their new LCD TV and other household items stacked under the bed were missing, she added.

Also read: Anjali death: ‘Man accused of driving car was at home during accident’

Family questions police’s role

Advertisement

Another family member raised questions on the role of the Delhi Police. “Why was there no police in front of our house? Police had been there for the last over a week, but no one was there on Sunday. We feel Nidhi is behind the theft,” the family member said. As per the police, the investigation into the theft incident is underway.

Accuse Nidhi of being part of ‘conspiracy’

Earlier, Anjali’s mother had refuted the claims of Nidhi, saying her daughter never consumed alcohol. She accused Nidhi of being part of a conspiracy. “Anjali never told us about Nidhi. Moreover, she never visited our home. If she was indeed my daughter’s friend, why did she leave her and run away? This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. Nidhi may also be involved in this. This angle should be thoroughly probed,” she said.

Anjali’s paternal uncle Prem also cast doubt over statements made by Nidhi to the media. He flayed Nidhi for escaping after the accident and not reporting the matter to the police immediately.



Nidhi, who was with Anjali at the time of the accident, said the 20-year-old was screaming for help when she was dragged along the car. She also alleged that Anjali was in an inebriated state, but insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

Meanwhile, the suspects in the Delhi Kanjhawala hit-and-run case told the police they were aware that a woman was trapped under their car, but kept driving as they were afraid.