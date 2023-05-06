‘Jhootha Kahin Ka’ campaign: BJP flags off vans to show video against Kejriwal

According to BJP, the vans will visit 4,200 places in the next four weeks, showing a 27-minute video on the “lies and U-turns” of the Delhi CM over the past eight years

The Delhi BJP on Saturday (May 6) flagged off 14 special vans that will go around the national capital showing a video to expose the “lies” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as part of the party’s “Jhootha Kahin Ka” campaign.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the vans will visit 4,200 places over the next four weeks. These will show a 27-minute video on the “lies and U-turns” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief over the past eight years, according to the party.

Row over home renovation

The BJP has renewed its attack on the AAP, alleging a “scam” in the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, at a cost of Rs 45 crore. The saffron party has alleged that expenditure under various heads was deliberately kept below Rs 10 crore to bypass the lieutenant governor’s scrutiny. It has demanded Kejriwal’s resignation and asked him to open his residence to people to let them see what’s inside.

The AAP has accused the BJP of raising this matter to divert attention from key issues. It has also cited the expenses on the residences of the prime minister and the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states to defend the party.

District visits

On Saturday, senior Delhi BJP leaders, including Sachdeva, Baijayant Panda, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Harsh Vardhan, jointly launched the “Jhootha Kahin Ka” (What a Liar) campaign by flagging off the yellow video vans at the party unit office.

“The echo of the corruption done by Kejriwal in building his palace by looting the hard-earned money of Delhiites will now be heard in every house of Delhi,” Panda, the state unit in-charge, said.

The video vans will visit 14 districts of Delhi and narrate “the story of Kejriwal’s lies, deceit, and corruption”, Panda said. “Kejriwal, who spends Rs 1 crore on TV screens, does not look like a common man in any way,” he added.

On Friday, the BJP ended its indefinite sit-in near Kejriwal’s residence over the issue.

(With agency inputs)