Include Lakshmi, Ganesh on currency notes, Kejriwal urges PM; draws flak

The Delhi Chief Minister said having photos of deities alongside the photo of Mahatma Gandhi will bring prosperity to the country and cited the example of Indonesia, an Islamic country, which is following a similar trend

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (October 26) appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

Making the appeal during a press briefing, the AAP chief said the photo of Mahatma Gandhi could be on one side of the currency notes and that of Ganesha and Lakshmi on the other side. He said photos of deities will bring prosperity to the country.

“Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes). If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this,” he said.

He cited the example of Indonesia, a Muslim nation that has a picture of Ganesha on its currency note. “When Indonesia can, why can’t we? The photos can be printed on fresh (currency) notes,” he said.

BJP leaders have slammed the Delhi chief minister for allegedly using the plank of religion to woo voters ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dubbed Kejriwal’s request a tactic to “save face in polls.”

“Their minister, Gujarat chief and leaders have abused Hindu gods and said many things and yet they are in the party. They are bringing new tactics to save face in polls. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask,” ANI quoted Tiwari as saying.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s politics is now taking a U-turn… He’s the same man who declined to ever go to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, claiming God won’t accept the prayers offered there… he’s the same man who laughed and called exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie, in Parliament,” said BJP leader Sambit Patra.

The Congress on the other hand has accused Kejriwal of being the ‘B team’ of BJP and RSS and lacking ideological integrity.

“He is B team of BJP and RSS. He doesn’t have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me,” Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit told reporters.

During his address, Kejriwal also lamented the fact that the India economy was not in a good shape, he said the country was passing through a delicate situation with the rupee depreciating against the US dollar. “We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale,” he added.

The AAP chief said the party is prepared for the upcoming Municipal Corporation polls in Delhi and exuded confidence that the people will reject the BJP.

He also challenged the BJP to cite one good work it had done in Gujarat, where it has run a government for the last 27 years. “All demonic powers aligned against us,” Kejriwal said on the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

Kejriwal also appreciated the efforts of Delhi residents for the decline in the city’s pollution levels. “We are still not satisfied. We want to make Delhi the city with the cleanest air,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)