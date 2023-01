Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday received death threats from a 38-year-old mentally challenged man, police said on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accused made a call to the Police Control Room at 12.05 on Monday.

While police immediately started tracing the caller, when they nabbed him, he was found to be mentally disturbed.

The accused was not arrested as he is undergoing treatment in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh.