Husband may have poisoned Satish Kaushik: Delhi farmhouse owner’s wife

Vikas Malu’s wife Saanvi, who alleged that he and Satish Kaushik had a monetary dispute, lodges police complaint; claims she suspects businessman poisoned actor to avoid returning money

The wife of the owner of the Delhi farmhouse where Satish Kaushik fell ill before passing away in hospital has alleged that her husband may have poisoned the veteran actor-director.

Businessman Vikas Malu’s second wife Saanvi, who alleged that Kaushik and Malu had a monetary dispute related to their business links, has lodged a police complaint. Delhi Police have started an inquiry.

Delhi Police told ANI that an inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe Kaushik’s death case. “The woman will be called by police to record her statement,” the official told the news agency.

The new angle

Saanvi told ANI, “I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish-ji’s death. He had come to my husband’s farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse.”

According to sources, the investigating team recovered some “medicines” from the farmhouse and sent those for tests. But the report is yet to come.

Saanvi claimed that Kaushik had lent the Kuber Group director Rs 15 crore, which the latter did not want to return. “Satish-ji and my husband had business connections. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish-ji and my husband, where Satish-ji demanded Rs 15 crore that he had earlier given him. But, my husband said he would give the money in India.

“When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said he borrowed it from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money. He even said he would use ‘blue pills’ and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That’s why I have brought this angle to the police’s notice for a fair investigation,” she alleged.

Kaushik died on March 9 at the age of 66. He was celebrating Holi at Malu’s farmhouse in southwest Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. He was rushed to the hospital but he died shortly afterwards. Saanvi claimed she suspects Vikas poisoned him to avoid returning the money.

Saanvi’s complaint against husband, son

Notably, Saanvi has earlier levelled rape charges against Malu and his minor son from his first marriage. “First, Vikas raped me and then forcefully married me. After marriage, even his son started raping me. That is why I left his house in October 2022,” she said.

Malu’s son had also lodged an FIR against Saanvi under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police registered FIRs against both parties, but did not arrest them. Saanvi has also alleged that Malu has connections to the underworld, including people linked to Dawood Ibrahim.

The Delhi Police said they are examining seven hours of CCTV footage at Malu’s farmhouse. They added that Kaushik’s detailed post-mortem report confirms that the death was “natural” and occurred due to “cardiac arrest” due to coronary artery blockage, which is associated with coronary artery diseases. Kaushik had a medical history of hypertension and sugar, the police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

(With agency inputs)