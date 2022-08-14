We all have to take a pledge to make India No. 1: Delhi CM Kejriwal

“Singapore got Independence 15 years after India. Japan and Germany which were completely destroyed during World War II are amongst the list of top developed countries,” he said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (August 14) said that India has completed 75 years of Independence but it is still running behind several countries including those that got freedom after India.

Kejriwal while speaking at the Har Hath Tiranga programme at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi, said: “Singapore got Independence 15 years after India. Japan and Germany which were completely destroyed during World War II are amongst the list of top developed countries.”

He questioned why India was not in the list of developed nations.

“On the occasion of 75 years of independence, we all have to take a pledge to make India Number 1. All Indians fought together to kick the British out of India and got independence. Similarly, we can take India to top if we all work together,” he added.

आइए हम सब हाथ में अमर तिरंगा लेकर राष्ट्रगान गाएँ और मिलकर भारत को नम्बर-1 बनाने का संकल्प लें 🇮🇳 | LIVE https://t.co/ZmA080V5PQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 14, 2022

Kejriwal said that Indians are the most intelligent and industrious people in the world. “We have to take a pledge to make the country number one in the world. So, let’s take a pledge that we will not throw garbage on streets and keep our roads and surroundings clean,” he said.

The CM during his speech made a special mention of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.

“The 75th Independence Day is the moment to remember the martyrs whose sacrifices helped in the realization of the freedom the country was fighting for,” Kejriwal said.

Many freedom fighters went to jail, many of whom took on the hardships of the Saja-e-Kalapani and sustained the atrocities they were inflicted upon, he said.