Govts should be judged on performance in education, health sectors: Sisodia

Bats for constructive dialogue around education while stating that there is nothing wrong in making it a poll plank

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the governments should be judged on their performance in sectors like education, health and welfare, as it sets a good precedent.

Dwells on Delhi’s education model



Addressing Delhi Education Summit, 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Sisodia spoke at length on the issue of ‘ignoring bottomline’ that is plaguing India’s government school education.

Explaining how Delhi went along addressing the ‘bottomline conundrum’, he said the top 5 or 10 per cent have always done well and made it to respected national institutions. But, students in the lower rung, which he called ‘bottomline’ haven’t completely benefitted from school education. To bridge this gap between the top students and students in the lower rung, the Delhi government came up with new methods. This, he said, has worked very well for the students.

Reiterating the importance of constructive dialogue around education, Sisodia said, “Talking about education as one of the major issues and making it a poll plank is nothing bad.”

‘Ability to interpret data holds key to future’



With information and data readily available, the ability to interpret the data and give a meaningful explanation will be key going ahead, stated Abhishek Srivastava, co-founder and CEO of MBAtrek, a Gurgaon-based education consultancy, while addressing the event.

He termed the current age as the ‘insights age’. Explaining the transition from information age to data age and most recently to the ‘insights age’, he said now ‘insights’ can be called as the new oil.

Srivastava emphasised on how technology may face certain limitations. “The ability to interpret and give insightful explanation on data sets, graphs, numbers or chunky texts will be crucial going ahead. These insights will be crucial as it can be personalised depending on who is seeking the information and what kind of information,” said the young entrepreneur.

Touching upon the interdependence between academics and industry, Srivastava said both need to compliment each other. “Industry can play a vital role in shaping leaders for the 21st century. Curriculum has to be aligned with the requirements of the 21st century,” he said.