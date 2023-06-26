Gambhir to first-time voters: Bring back Modi government in 2024

The BJP MP said that young voters should use their vote to guide the country in the right direction.

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday (June 26) urged first-time voters in Surajmal Vihar in Delhi to bring back the Narendra Modi government at the Centre once again to sustain the pace of development in the country.

He said that the picture of the country will change for the better if the country’s youth showed enthusiasm for politics.

Addressing a gathering of new voters, Gambhir said the Modi government at the Centre has worked towards improving the daily life of the youth and has worked to enhance their future.

The BJP MP said that young voters should use their vote to guide the country in the right direction. Their vote was crucial as it will decide their present and future, he said.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held next year.

The cricketer-turned-politician also gave autographed certificates to around 250 participants of the youth conference organised by the BJP’s Yuva Morcha.