From NE, Darjeeling or Ladakh, living in Delhi? Fill in Google form for safety: Police

The Delhi Police have urged people from the Northeast, Gorkhas from Darjeeling, and those belonging to Ladakh residing in the national capital to provide information about themselves, apparently to ensure better policing, safety and security.

In a communication, Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for North East Region (SPUNER), PN Khrimey, said though many people belonging to the Northeast and Ladakh and the Gorkhas of Darjeeling live in various locations of the national capital, no specific data is maintained by any agency or organisation, according to an official release issued by the Assam government.

For better policing, and safety and security of the people from the Northeast, Ladakh, and Gorkhas from Darjeeling residing in Delhi, the SPUNER has urged them to furnish information, the release said. Khrimey, in his communication, said the move to collect data is being done for better policing and ensuring their safety and security.

The IPS officer requested these residents to fill in a Google form to enlist their names with other details. The Google form link is being circulated through social media, community and student leaders of the Northeast, Gorkhas of Darjeeling, the release said.

There have been several incidents in the past where people belonging to the Northeast and other regions have faced harassment, leading to police action.

(With agency inputs)