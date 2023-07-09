Flood warning in Delhi after Haryana discharges water from Hathnikund barrage

Yamuna water level in Delhi rising and expected to surpass danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday, warns Central Water Commission

More trouble may be in store for Delhi, which has been receiving heavy showers since Saturday (July 8). On Sunday, the Delhi government issued a flood warning after Haryana discharged more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna from Yamunanagar’s Hathnikund barrage.

“The first warning is being issued as 1,05,453 cusecs of water has been released into river Yamuna from Hathnikund barrage at 4 pm,” the Irrigation and Flood Control department said in an order.

Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant and take necessary measures in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams have also been deployed to raise awareness and warn people living near the river embankments.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) warned that the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi was rising and was expected to surpass the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday.

According to the CWC’s flood-monitoring portal, the water level in the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday. The warning level is 204.5 metres.

The water level is likely to rise to 205.5 metres between 11 am and 1 pm on Tuesday, the CWC said in an advisory.

Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the past two days, with many areas in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan recording “heavy to very heavy” precipitation.

It has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks, and drains, which have damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

While Delhi recorded 153 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday — the highest in a single day in July since 1982 — Chandigarh and Ambala reported a record rainfall of 322.2 mm and 224.1 mm, respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The catchment of the Yamuna river system covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi, considered vulnerable to flooding, are home to around 37,000 people.

(With agency inputs)