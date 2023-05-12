Excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till June 2

Following the completion of his previous judicial custody, Manish Sisodia was presented before the court and his custody was extended

In relation to the alleged excise scam corruption case, a Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia until June 2.

Special Judge MK Nagpal extended Sisodia’s custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia’s bail application, saying he was “prima facie the architect” of the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22.

