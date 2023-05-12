Delhi’s AAP government moves SC alleging contempt by Centre

Senior advocate A M Singhvi said the Central government was saying it won’t transfer anybody and that this was contempt of judgement passed on Thursday

Delhi’s AAP government on Friday moved the Supreme Court accusing the Central government of not implementing the transfer of the Services Secretary and said it was contempt of an apex court order delivered a day earlier.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court, in a long-awaited judgement, ruled that the Delhi government had legislative and executive powers over the administration of services, except for public order, police and land.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said he will set up a bench to hear the matter next week.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, mentioned the matter to the chief justice and Justice P S Narasimha.

Under Article 141 of the Constitution, there can be contempt of this court’s order and a bench needs to hear this urgently, Singhvi pleaded.

“They are saying we will not transfer anybody. I can file contempt in view of judgement passed yesterday. But it will take time. So kindly list the matter,” he said.

Delhi transfers

Ashish More, Secretary of the Delhi government’s Services Department, was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP government control over the transfer and posting of officers in the city.

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, was to replace More.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI gave a unanimous verdict, putting an end to the eight-year row between the Centre and the Delhi government.

The apex court made it clear that an elected government needs to have control over bureaucrats, failing which the principle of collective responsibility will be adversely affected.

(With agency inputs)