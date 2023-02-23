Delhi: Sisodia writes to LG again over proposal to send teachers to Finland

Delhi Deputy CM asked VK Saxena to approve the proposal to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland for a training programme

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, on Thursday wrote another letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, asking him to approve the proposal to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland for a training programme.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, cited government rules, saying the LG cannot put such proposals on hold for more than 15 days.

It has been a month that the LG has put the teachers training proposal on hold. Legally, the LG cannot keep any file on hold for more than 15 days, he said.

‘File doing the rounds since last October’

The Delhi government had on January 20 sent the proposal to the Lt Governor’s Office to allow the teachers to visit Finland, days after Saxena asked the government to first conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the programme.

In his letter, Sisodia said “politics” should not be played on “such sensitive issues” and urged Saxena to clear the file. “The file has been doing the rounds in your office since October last year. The file was again sent to you on January 20 but there has been no decision yet,” Sisodia wrote in the letter.

