Delhi schools shut again from Friday as pollution chokes city

Schools in the national capital had earlier remained shut for over two weeks since November 13 because of poor air quality.

Residents of Delhi are worried about their children, with pollution levels showing no signs of abating.

On Thursday, city environment minister Gopal Rai announced that all schools in the city will remain shut till further notice and physical classes will remain suspended due to the rise in the pollution levels.

The decision has come in the wake of the Supreme Court rapping the AAP-led Delhi government for resuming classes in schools despite the deteriorating air quality.

At 8 am, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 481 – the ‘severe’ category.

AAP minister Rai explained that “we had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders.”

During a hearing on December 3, the Supreme Court called the Delhi government’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution “nothing but a popular slogan”. The bench also questioned as to why the children were going to school while adults remain working from home due to the high pollution levels in Delhi NCR.

The SC has granted 24 hours to the BJP-led central government as well as the Delhi government to come up with a serious plan for implementation of pollution control measures.

“We feel that nothing is happening and the pollution keeps increasing… only time is being wasted,” Chief Justice NV Ramana said during the hearing on Thursday.