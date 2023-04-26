Delhi school receives bomb threat; no suspicious object found so far, say cops  

Police personnel, a bomb squad and ambulances have been deployed at the site and a search is underway

The entire premises of Delhi Public School at Mathura Road was cleared and a search was initiated after the school administration received bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Reports said police personnel, a bomb squad and ambulances have been deployed at the site. A fire tender has been rushed to the spot, officials said.

Police, however, said that so far no suspicious objects have been found on the school premises.

Rajesh Deo, DCP South East told the media that a bomb squad, dog squad and a SWAT team are sanitising the school campus.

The Indian School in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice – in April this year and in November 2022. The most recent threat was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.

