Delhi rains likely to wash away all-time record

In 1933 the city received the most rain over a year since records began, at 1,534.3mm. City has received more than 1,500mm of rain so far this year

Delhi has received more than 1,500mm of rain this year – the first time since 1933. Sunday’s sudden precipitation dumped 27.5mm of rain in the capital.

The Safdarjung weather station has recorded 1,502.8mm of rain since January 1, 2021. In a typical year, Delhi gets 779mm.

According to experts, rainfall due to La Nina conditions could bring a harsher and colder winter in the north.

Between June 1 and September 30 (the period classified as monsoon), Delhi received 1,169.7mm of rainfall, an excess of 80 per cent over the long-period average of 648.9mm.

The distribution of rain has also been uneven this year, according to IMD data. While July recorded 507.1mm, an excess of 141 per cent, September recorded 413.3mm, (230 per cent extra). These two months account for nearly 79 per cent of the total monsoon rainfall and 61 per cent of the annual rainfall so far.

Since 2015 Delhi has crossed the annual rainfall mark of 779mm twice – in 2020 (1008.6mm) and in 2018 (819.1mm). In 2016, it received only 584.3mm.