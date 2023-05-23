Delhi Police dismisses AAP’s claim of policeman misbehaving with Sisodia

The AAP has raised allegations that a police officer exhibited inappropriate conduct towards Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister.

The AAP made an accusation on Tuesday (May 23), claiming that a police officer had displayed inappropriate behaviour towards former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court.

The Delhi Police dismissed the charge as propaganda.

Sisodia was produced before the court in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Senior AAP leader Atishi posted a video on the alleged incident on Twitter, and wrote, Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately.

Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi police should suspend him immediately. pic.twitter.com/q9EU0iGkPL — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 23, 2023

Slamming the police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manish Sisodia like this? Has the police been instructed to do this?

Reacting to it, the Delhi Police termed the matter as propaganda and said it is against the law for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media.

The matter of policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court is a propaganda. The policeman was holding Sisodia due to security reasons. It is against the law for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media, the Delhi Police tweeted.

While talking to reporters in court premises, Sisodia had lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

