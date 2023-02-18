Delhi mayor election on Feb 22 as LG approves Kejriwal’s recommendation

"Recommended MCD mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb," Kejriwal tweeted earlier in the day.

Delhi’s Lt Governor VK Saxena has given his approval to hold the mayoral election in the national capital on February 22, officials said on Saturday (February 18).

The nod came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recommended the date.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix a date of elections for the mayor, deputy mayor and members of the Standing Committee.

AAP boost

In a boost to Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the apex court also said that the members nominated by the Lt Governor to the MCD cannot vote to elect the mayor.

The AAP won a majority in the MCD elections but elections to pick a mayor could not take place due to a blazing row over who were eligible to vote and who could not vote.