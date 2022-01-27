Delhi lifts weekend curfew; restaurants to operate at 50% capacity

State health minister Satyendar Jain said the COVID case count on January 27 will be less than 5,000

A significant drop in COVID cases has prompted the Delhi government to lift weekend curfew and odd-even curbs for markets, besides allowing restaurants to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The decision was taken after a meeting between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the COVID case count on Thursday (January 27) will be less than 5,000. The case count in the national capital has been declining consistently for the last few days. On Wednesday (January 26), the city reported 7,498 cases while the tally on Tuesday was 6,028. The positivity rate has dropped to 10.59 per cent. Active cases, as on Wednesday, is 38,315.

As per the latest order, shops can open every day and weddings can have 200 guests. Schools, however, will remain shut. Private and government offices too have been permitted to open at 50 per cent capacity.

A week back, the Delhi government had suggested lifting weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops, but L-G Baijal said no, suggesting status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further.

The Delhi government was under pressure from trader and businessmen, who were demanding the restrictions to be lifted.