Delhi experiences cleanest air of the season, AQI at 160

Delhi experienced its cleanest air of the season on Wednesday (January 25) thanks to powerful winds and rain that blew away pollutants. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) registered a reading of 160 at 4 pm, which is classified as ‘moderate’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin.

An AQI from 0 to 50 is considered as good, 51 to 100 is satisfactory, 101 to 200 is moderate, 201 to 300 is poor, 301 to 400 is very poor, and 401 to 500 is severe.

The previous best AQI of 154 was recorded on October 14 last year. This is the first time in January this year that Delhi has experienced a ‘moderate’ AQI.

November last year was a bad month for Delhi in terms of pollution, with not a single day recording good, satisfactory, or moderate air quality. December was slightly better, with three days of moderate air quality.

The forecast for Republic Day (January 26) by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is moderate fog and partly cloudy skies, and visibility between 200 and 500 metres. There may be some rain after January 29, according to the forecast.

The forecast went on to say that Delhi’s air quality was likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category till Wednesday evening (January 25), but would deteriorate into the ‘poor’ category by the night of January 25.