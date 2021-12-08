Delhi’s air quality to remain ‘poor’ for next two days

The Air Quality Index at Anand Vihar, Delhi, at 12 noon on Wednesday was 301, Jahangirpuri 297, Chandni Chowk – 248, Noida - 173, Gurugram – 187 and Gaziabad – 226

There is no respite for Delhiites as the air quality remains ‘poor’ and is likely to remain so for the next two days, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) is used by government agencies to communicate to the public how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become. Public health risks increase as the AQI rises. Different countries have their own air quality indices, corresponding to different national air quality standards. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, stated that Delhi’s air quality may remain in the ‘poor’ category over the next two days and the situation may improve thereafter as the wind speed increases, which helps disperse pollutants.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI at Anand Vihar in Delhi at 12 noon on Wednesday (December 8) was 301, Aya Nagar 187, ITO 112, Jahangirpuri 297, Dwarka Sector 8 – 270, Chandni Chowk – 248, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 246, Noida – 173, Gurugram – 187 and Gaziabad – 226.

Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped further and is likely to be around 10 degree Celsius on Wednesday (December 8) night, as per the weather department. As per IMD analysis, the minimum temperature may come down to 9 degree Celsius on December 11 and 12, and drop further to 8 degree Celsius on December 13. At present, the maximum temperature is around 24 degree Celsius, which may come down by 1-2 degrees in the coming week.