Delhi air quality improves from severe to very poor, light rain predicted

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the very poor category on Monday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the severe category on Sunday evening at 459, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The AQI on Monday morning was 373.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

“The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 90 per cent,” Indian Meterological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle on Monday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the maximum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted light to moderate intensity rain over Delhi-NCR during the next few hours on Monday.

The national weather forecasting agency also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over Haryana`s Rewari and Uttar Pradesh`s Kithor.

Several parts of the national capital witnessed light rains on Sunday evening.

(With inputs from Agencies)