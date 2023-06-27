Crackdown on street crimes: Over 1,500 detained, 270 vehicles seized in Delhi

The move comes days after a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel

The Delhi Police detained more than 1,500 people and seized around 270 vehicles from its central district during an intensified night patrol to contain street crimes in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

The move comes days after a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the Saturday incident.

In the Central district alone, more than 1,500 people were detained Monday night under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act and over 270 vehicles were seized, a senior police officer said. The vehicles were seized under section 66 (police to take charge of unclaimed property) of the same Act, he said.

According to the police, action was also taken against “bad characters” and those for disturbing peace under relevant sections of the CrPC. Officers of all ranks were on the ground on Monday night with special emphasis on foot patrolling. The force was mobilised in all vulnerable areas of the district and verifications were carried out in the homes of “bad characters”, they said.

A large number of police personnel were deployed across the 15 districts of the force to check suspicious movements and curb criminal activities, police said. The special drive was carried out under the supervision of the special commissioners of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak and Sagar Preet Hooda who were also on the ground to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and citizens feel safe to travel even late at night, according to police.

Intensified checking was carried out at all important locations, including Red Fort, the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the main roads, dark spots and border areas of the national capital. Extra pickets have also been installed to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles, a police officer said.

