Delhi court orders framing of charges against IM operatives Yasin Bhatkal, Danish Ansari

In a case of conspiring to wage war against India in 2012, a Delhi court has ordered that charges should be framed against banned terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM) co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and several of its operatives, including Mohammad Danish Ansari.

According to additional sessions judge Shailender Malik, there was enough evidence to put the accused, who were members of the IM, on trial.

In an order dated March 31, the court said prime facie the accused – IM members – entered into criminal conspiracy to wage war against India.

Further, it noted that as part of the criminal conspiracy, IM functionaries undertook large-scale recruitment of new members to commit terrorist activities in several parts of India. Along with active aid and support from Pakistan-based associates as well as sleeper cells within the country, they committed terrorist acts such as bomb blasts at prominent places in India, especially Delhi.

IM operatives and its frontal organisations had been receiving regular funds from abroad through hawala channels for their terrorist activities, the NIA told the court.

It said the accused used to raise the issue of Babri masjid, Gujarat riots and other alleged atrocities on Muslims to radicalise the minds of Muslim youth in their effort to recruit them for terror activities.

The court framed charges against Bhatkal, Ansari, Mohd Aftab Alam, Imran Khan, Syed, Obaid Ur Rehman, Asaudullah Akhtar, Ujjair Ahmad, Mohd Tehsin Akhtar, Haider Ali and Zia Ur Rehman.

The judge discharged Manzar Imam, Ariz Khan and Abdul Wahid Siddibappa, saying the prosecution failed to provide prima facie evidence against them.

Advocates M S Khan and Qausar Khan, appearing for the accused, opposed the NIA submission, claiming the evidence produced by the probe agency has already been taken into consideration in an earlier trial against an accused, and that the same evidence alone cannot be taken into consideration again in another trial of same accused or even with other co-accused.

The defence counsel said they will challenge the order before the superior court.