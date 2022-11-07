Conman Sukesh writes to Delhi L-G again, seeks CBI probe into ‘AAP extortion’

Sukesh Chandrasekhar reiterates allegation of getting “severe threats” from former AAP minister Satyendar Jain and former DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goyal after extortion claims became public

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena again, demanding a CBI probe into the extortion allegations he has made against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain and others.

Sukesh is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200-crore fraud case. He allegedly extorted money from high-profile people and celebrities. Earlier, he was lodged in Tihar jail but was shifted after repeated requests. He claimed to have received death threats in Tihar jail.

The conman’s legal team forwarded the letter to the Delhi L-G’s office on Saturday. In it, he has reiterated the allegation that he was receiving “severe threats” from Jain and former DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail, Sandeep Goyal, after his allegations of paying Rs 10 crore to Jain as “protection money” became public.

“I will be taught a serious lesson, and also I will be shown stars by AAP party workers when produced in court for what I have done and they said I will have to pay the price now,” Sukesh alleged in the letter.

Advertisement

I request you to direct an urgent CBI investigation & allow me to file FIR as the pressure is getting too much& any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a letter written to Delhi LG that has been confirmed by his lawyer pic.twitter.com/IaxikFrNk6 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Series of letters

Last week, too, Sukesh had written to Saxena, alleging that Jain had extorted Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

Later last week, Sukesh, in an open letter, asked AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a series of questions, including why the AAP accepted Rs 50 crore from him and offered him a Rajya Sabha seat if he was a “thug.”

In this new letter, he has requested the L-G to allow him to file an FIR while calling for an urgent investigation by the CBI to “expose the truth about the AAP.”

Also read: Setback for Satyendar Jain as HC dismisses plea on change of trial court judge

“This matter not only about Satyendar Jain, but also Mr Arvind Kejriwal and Mr Kailash Gahlot (who) are also a part of all the episodes that have taken place. The matter is much more than what meets the eye,” the conman wrote.

Sukesh has also accused Kejriwal of forcing him to bring 20 to 30 people to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in exchange for seats.

“I have known Mr Satyendar Jain of AAP Since 2015 and have contributed more than 50 crore to AAP in the promise of giving me an important post in the party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to Rajya Sabha following the expansion,” Sukesh claimed in his letter to the L-G.

Fresh political fracas

Sukesh’s explosive letter has sparked a fresh war of words between BJP and AAP in Delhi. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi claimed at a press conference that AAP was “running an extortion racket” in Delhi.

“Mahathug Sukesh has accused the Vasooli Bhai of extorting money. He has accepted money from Sukesh,” Lekhi lashed out at Kejriwal. “AAP is doing what should not be done,” she added.

“What has Kejriwal done in Delhi? You have indulged in scams. You are running extortion rackets in Delhi. This is what you have done in Delhi. Yamuna is polluted in Delhi. Your party is doing scams in Delhi. Your minister is running an extortion racket in jail,” the Union minister went on.

Last week, AAP leaders had hit back at the BJP, saying Sukesh was “the BJP’s star campaigner” and that the saffron party was “fighting these elections (Delhi civic body and Gujarat assembly polls) with the support of a thug.”

“The BJP seems to be very nervous since the schedule of state elections (Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh) were announced. It is shameful how they are falsely defaming the AAP,” party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said last week.

(With agency inputs)