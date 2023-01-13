Cloudy sky likely in Delhi, air quality very poor

Cold wave conditions are very likely again in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighboring states.

A partly cloudy sky is expected in Delhi on Friday (January 13) while the minimum temperature settled two degrees below normal at 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius, the IMD mentioned.

Besides, cold wave conditions are very likely again in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15, the weather department said.

Even though a current western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh, a dense to very dense fog cover continues over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 373 (very poor).

Particularly, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 is very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe.