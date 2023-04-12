Bomb threat at Indian School in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar, premises evacuated

According to the Delhi Police on Wednesday (April 12), The Indian School situated in Sadiq Nagar was cleared out due to receiving a bomb threat email.
The bomb detection and disposal squad have reached the premises of the school and are carrying out a comprehensive search.
The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed: Delhi police
As per available information, the bomb threat email was received at approximately 10:49 am on Wednesday, and the authorities promptly took necessary actions to evacuate.
Additional information regarding the incident is currently awaited.