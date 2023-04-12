Bomb threat at Indian School in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar, premises evacuated

An email containing a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Indian School located in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi

Parents outside the school after it was evacuated I Screengrab: ANI

According to the Delhi Police on Wednesday (April 12), The Indian School situated in Sadiq Nagar was cleared out due to receiving a bomb threat email.

The bomb detection and disposal squad have reached the premises of the school and are carrying out a comprehensive search.

As per available information, the bomb threat email was received at approximately 10:49 am on Wednesday, and the authorities promptly took necessary actions to evacuate.

Additional information regarding the incident is currently awaited.

