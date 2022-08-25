9 MLAs go incommunicado as Kejriwal calls meet to discuss ‘poaching’ by BJP

"Of 62 AAP MLAs, 54 attended meet at Kejriwal's residence, seven were out of station, Satyendar Jain is in jail," said party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Around 53 MLAs out of 62 were present at the meeting at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, conducted to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.

At least a dozen AAP MLAs have gone incommunicado ahead of the crucial meeting, a PTI report said citing party sources.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 11 am.

The sources said all the 62 Delhi MLAs of the Aam Aam Party (AAP) have been called for the meeting.

Refusing to divulge the names of the legislators who could not be contacted, one of the sources said, “Let them get in touch with us first.”

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal calls political affairs committee meeting at his residence. pic.twitter.com/TrnzW8CUi2 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

As per Bhardwaj, 12 AAP MLAs were contacted by BJP to switch sides. However, the minister claims that the members are with the party.

Earlier, he had accused the BJP of offering ₹20 crore to MLAs to “bring down” the Kejriwal government.

“CBI, ED should probe from where did BJP get Rs 800 crore to buy AAP MLAs,” said Bhardwaj.

Four AAP MLAs who had claimed on Wednesday that they were approached by BJP leaders with an offer to switch sides said they were told that the saffron party was in touch with “20-25 MLAs” of the Kejriwal-led party.

The AAP government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers, and the “poaching” efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP has challenged the AAP to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi governments liquor “scam”.

AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)