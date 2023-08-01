Assault on India’s federal structure: AAP slams Centre over Delhi services bill

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said the bill is even worse than the previous ordinance and more against "our democracy, the Constitution, and the people of Delhi"

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday described a bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance as the “most undemocratic” piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament and said it will replace democracy with “babucracy”.

Advertisement

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the bill is even worse than the previous ordinance and more against “our democracy, the Constitution, and the people of Delhi”.

Under the bill accessed by NDTV, the Central government will make all the rules related to bureaucrats in Delhi. The bill says the Centre is empowered to make rules on matters related to the tenure, salaries, transfers or posting of officers in Delhi. The Centre will also have the power to decide on any action or probe against officers.

Also read: Stage set for another stormy week as Parliament likely to take up Delhi services bill

The amendment bill related to the services has some significant omissions compared to the ordinance brought in on May 19, NDTV reported.

Changes in bill

Section 3A, which said the Delhi assembly would not have the power to make laws related to services, has been dropped.

Provisions under another section 45D of the ordinance have been diluted in the proposed Bill. The section was related to the appointments made for Boards, Commissions, authorities and other statutory bodies.

The ordinance gave the Lt Governor or President exclusive powers to make appointments to or nominate members or chairpersons of all bodies, boards, and corporations.

The bill gives this power to the President only in connection with bodies set up through an act of Parliament. In case of a difference of opinion, the decision of the Lt Governor will be final. Public service commissions will be set up for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Shah introduces bill

The earlier ordinance was brought in by the Central government a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also read: Delhi services control Bill may clear Rajya Sabha easily, courtesy YSRCP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition is in majority. The controversial move received the Cabinet nod on July 25.

AAP attacks govt

Terming the bill as “most undemocratic, illegal piece of paper ever tabled in parliament”, Chadha said it essentially snatches all powers from the elected government of Delhi and hands those over to the Lt Governor and “babus”.

VIDEO | "This is an attack on the Supreme Court of India and this is an assault on India's federal structure, democracy and Constitution," says AAP leader @raghav_chadha on Delhi services bill which is listed to be tabled in Lok Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/bYYOW7hxy1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2023

This bill will replace democracy in Delhi with “babucracy” and has given overriding powers to the bureaucracy and to the Lt Governor, he said. “This is an assault on India’s federal structure, democracy and the Constitution. All members of the INDIA bloc will oppose this bill,” he added.

The Opposition has protested against the ordinance since the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The Kejriwal government has challenged the ordinance in the Supreme Court. Kejriwal has also drummed up support against the bill in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA is short on numbers.

The AAP has ruled Delhi since February 2015 after a 49-day stint in 2013-14. The party also controls the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

(With agency inputs)