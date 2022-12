As Delhi shivers in cold wave, ‘Dilli Ki Sardi’ memes keep spirits high on Twitter

Here are some of the best memes on Delhi cold wave on Twitter to give you a good belly laugh

As Delhi shivered at 5.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, netizens took to Twitter to share some hilarious memes to beat the chill. Some of the best came with the hashtags DillikiSardi (Dilli ki sardi), DelhiWinter (Delhi winter), and ColdWave (cold wave).

It seems the memes will continue for a few days because, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s weather is not likely to improve soon. Cold wave conditions, including dense fog, will continue across northern India till Thursday. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 6 degrees Celsius.

Many of the memes were directed at Mumbaikars, who live in a city that experiences mild winters. Here are some of the best memes on Delhi weather we found on Twitter. Enjoy!

Mumbaikar's feeling cold as Temprature dropped to 16' Celsius on 24-Dec-22 We at Delhi have temperature in range of 6' Celcius to 17' Celcius pic.twitter.com/UwEtZ9rCxh — Revolutionary Raja Ram for Tax & Economic Reforms (@abhishekrajaram) December 25, 2022

Me every morning these days#delhiwinter pic.twitter.com/5vhsW6mCy0 — Harjas singh kochar (@ThatSikhGamer) December 27, 2022

First week Nov to last week Dec 🥶😄#DilliKiSardi pic.twitter.com/M9rQckqPA3 — KK Mishra (@KKMtweet) December 26, 2022