Are Delhi’s mohalla clinics efficient? War of words breaks out between AAP, Congress

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the mohalla clinics run by the AAP in Delhi were 'overhyped' and that he was left 'disappointed' after a visit to one such facility

As the war of words between the AAP and the Congress over mohalla clinics in Delhi hots up, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday (August 5), said he could have shown the real truth of Arvind Kejriwal’s governance to visiting Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Advertisement

Dikshit’s remarks come in the wake of Rao calling the mohalla clinics run by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “overhyped” and that he was left “disappointed” after a visit to one such facility.

Also read: Punjab: Kejriwal’s promise fulfilled with 400 new mohalla clinics, says AAP

Taking to social media, Dikshit tweeted, “Wish you had met us also Dinesh Gundu Rao – would have shown real truth of Arvind Kejriwal’s education, health, finance, environment, water, roads, buses, infra, rampant corruption. Perhaps you could have conveyed this to his new drum beaters in Congress.”

Wish you'd met us also @dineshgrao – wud have shown real truth of @ArvindKejriwal edu, health, finance, environment, water, roads, buses, infra, rampant corruption ……. Perhaps you could have conveyed this to his new drum beaters in @INCIndia https://t.co/90EMixgrHz — Sandeep Dikshit (@_SandeepDikshit) August 5, 2023

Hours after praising the AAP government’s mohalla clinic initiative, the Karnataka health minister on Friday (August 4), said it was “overhyped” and that he was left “disappointed” after visiting it.

Visited a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi with hardly any people there. Our Clinics in Karnataka have more facilities including a laboratory to do immediate tests for patients. I guess it is overhyped and I came back feeling disappointed. pic.twitter.com/z9VywnmB3z — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) August 4, 2023

Also read: Delhi mohalla clinics: Delayed doctor salaries speak of bureaucratic apathy

The AAP, in a statement, alleged that Rao received a phone call after praising the initiative and thereafter changed his stance. The Congress and the AAP are members of the opposition INDIA bloc.

On Friday (August 4), Rao visited the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic at Panchsheel Park in Delhi. He was accompanied by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Karnataka Bhavan medical officer Karthik, according to an official statement.

Also read: Delhi gets four Mahila Mohalla Clinics

Almost four hours after praising the mohalla clinic initiative, the senior Congress leader made a U-turn.

✨ Karnataka Govt. takes inspiration from @ArvindKejriwal Health Model✨ I'm here to see the Mohalla Clinic Model, what all has changed in the last few years. We are also doing something like this in Karnataka, for the aam aadmi. — Sh. @dineshgrao, Hon’ble Minister of Health &… pic.twitter.com/yLq2mItHYb — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 4, 2023

(With agency inputs)