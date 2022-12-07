AIIMS resumes online registration, other services in phased manner

Almost two weeks after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences faced a complete server breakdown after a cyber attack, the institute today commenced trial runs of the e-hospital server at the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur OPD

Almost two weeks after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences faced a complete server breakdown after a cyber attack, the institute today commenced trial runs of the e-hospital server at the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) OPD.

The old OPD had also initiated trial runs on Monday and some registrations were done through the servers. According to an official source, new registrations have begun in a phased manner. Online classes have resumed since Saturday but the smart labs remain non-functionable.

Initial online services at the eye centre, New Rajkumari Amrit Kaur Centre (General OPD), Mother and child block and cardio and neuro centre have also started operating in a phased manner, confirmed the source. However, there were long queues of patients and attendants waiting to get their reports at the lab report facility at New RAK OPD.

Meanwhile, the new OPD section witnessed as many as 1,400 new registrations and almost 2,000 follow up entry, concurred the source.

According to sources, the probe into the cyber attack has identified multiple lapses on the part of AIIMS. No security measures were implemented by its computer faculty to secure the network, and the institution had no defined policies on the available firewall. The system also needed an upgrade considering that a substantial part of its operations were conducted online and there was a clear digital shift.

On November 24, the cyberattack crippled the online management system of the institute and raised concerns over the data of crores of patients being compromised, including that of high-profile personalities. The cyber attack is being investigated by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), along with the Delhi Police.

