AAP says Sisodia kept with criminals; jail authorities deny charge

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that despite approval from the court, Sisodia has not been provided the vipassana cell

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday expressed concerns over former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s safety inside the jail and alleged that he is being kept with other criminals, a charge denied by the prison authorities.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Sisodia is being kept with other criminals in the jail and has been refused vipassana cell. He claimed that despite approval from the court, Sisodia has not been provided the vipassana cell.

“There was a request for Sisodia to be kept in the vipassana cell of the jail and it was approved by the court. Despite court’s approval, Sisodia has been kept with other criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must answer why are they doing this,” Bharadwaj said.

Also read: Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20

Advertisement

‘BJP misusing central agencies’

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP and the Centre and alleged that they have been misusing the central agencies like the CBI and the ED.

“BJP and the Centre are full of hatred and they have been misusing the central agencies. Every other day there is news of CBI and ED raids on the opposition leaders. They (BJP) are least bothered about education, health, electricity, water and overall progress of the country,” Singh alleged.

He further alleged that Sisodia has been kept with dangerous criminals in the jail and that the party leaders have been worried about his safety.

“Manish Sisodia has been kept with dangerous criminals inside the jail and we are worried that his life might be at risk there,” he alleged.

Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey claimed that court orders have been defied. “First, Manish Sisodia was mentally tortured by the central agencies and then he has been kept in Tihar’s jail number 1 with criminals with dangerous records. He is also being pressurised to sign the papers where false charges have been framed against him,” he alleged.

Prison authorities deny AAP claims

Rejecting the AAP’s allegations as “unfounded”, the Delhi Prison authorities on Wednesday said Sisodia has been lodged in a ward of Central Jail No. 1 of Tihar where there are a minimum number of inmates and no gangsters.

In a statement, the prison authorities said, “Manish Sisodia has been assigned to a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. The ward…has minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail.”

Also read: BJP claims Delhi govt setting up ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ desks, AAP denies

According to jail officials, a separate cell makes it possible for him to meditate or do such other activities without any disturbance. “All the arrangements, as per jail rules, are in place to ensure his safety and security. Any aspersions cast about his lodgings is unfounded,” an official added.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the excise policy scam case. He is currently in judicial custody.

(With agency inputs)