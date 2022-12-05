AAP poised to win big in Delhi municipal elections, say 3 exit polls

If the AAP wins, as predicted by the exit polls, their victory will be a big setback for the BJP, which has been controlling the MCD for the past 15 years

If the exit polls are getting it right, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is poised to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election.

According to the NDTV’s exit polls, AAP is likely to get 155 of the 250 wards, while the Aaj Tak exit polls give AAP 149-171 wards. Times Now showed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party bagging anything between 146 and 156 wards, said news reports. The Congress is expected to get 10 or less wards, predicted the exit polls.

The exit polls showed that BJP will bag anywhere from 60 to 94 wards. The Times Now exit poll showed that BJP may get 84-94 wards, while News X gave the BJP 70-92 wards.

If the AAP wins, their victory will be a big setback for the BJP, which has been controlling the MCD for the past 15 years. It will also prove that Kejriwal’s campaign message that the AAP would root out corruption from the MCD has worked.

While the BJP’s strategy of connecting the Delhi local election with national issues and pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “development for all” on Delhi residents has probably failed. Also, BJP’s top leaders campaigning for the MCD elections has not seemingly cut ice with the voters.

