5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Tuesday afternoon with tremors also being felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The quake struck at 2.28 pm, with the epicentre in Nepal, at a place 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.

“It was scary as the tremors hit,” said Shantanu, who resides in a high-rise tower in Noida.

Amit Pandey, a Delhi resident, said, “I was on the fifth floor of one of the blocks at the Civic Centre. I felt a growling noise beneath my feet and a mild shake.”

Many others in the towering Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, felt the tremors as the House proceedings were on.

Nepal lies in a highly seismic zone. In November last year, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal’s Doti district, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh, killing at least six persons and injuring five.

In April 2015, a massive earthquake killed 8,964 people and injured 21,952 in Nepal.

