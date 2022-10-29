RJD’s Ramvriksh Sada, Bihar’s poorest MLA, turns emotional on getting govt house

The Alauli MLA, who lives in a two-room home in his village Raun in Khagaria, said that he had never even dreamt of getting a government residence

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Ramvriksh Sada, a first-time MLA, turned emotional when he was allotted a government residence in Patna recently.

The video of Sada, the poorest MLA in Bihar assembly who was given the keys of the government house by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has gone viral on social media.

“I am the poorest MLA in Bihar. Whenever a poor gets something, it’s a Diwali for him. Now, when the Chief Minister has given me keys to my house, the house which I am seeing, I never even dreamt ever in my life, that’s why I am getting emotional,” Ramvriksh Sada said in the video.

Also read: A divided opposition can never defeat BJP in 2024: Nitish Kumar

Advertisement

“I come from Musahar caste. Lalu Prasad Yadav made me a leader and an MLA,” he further said.

House in the village

The Alauli MLA still lives in a two-room home in his village Raun in Khagaria, which was built under the Indira Awas Yojana in 2004, a report in The Indian Express said.

The MLA, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, was allotted his keys to the three-storey accommodation at Patna’s Bir Chand Patel Path during an event that was attended by Nitish Kumar.

Sada was among the eight MLAs who received possession of their houses as part of the Bihar government’s housing project for its MLAs.

Political journey

Sada, 47, who has five sons and a daughter, used to live in cramped village home in a joint family of 12 members. “I decided to join politics in 1995. At the time, I worked at a brick kiln. I went to see Lalu Prasad (RJD president) during an election campaign event. I contested unsuccessfully on an RJD ticket against Pashupati Kumar Paras in 2000 and 2005 and finally made it in 2020,” Sada told The Indian Express.

Also read: Nitish Kumar in touch with BJP, will switch sides if need arises: Prashant Kishor

According to his election affidavit in 2020, Sada had assets valued at Rs 70,000, of which Rs 25,000 were in cash while Rs 5,000 cash belonged to his wife. He also had an agriculture plot valued at Rs 10,000.