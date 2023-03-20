Porn on TV screens at Patna station: Railways terminates contract of agency

Two FIRs have also been filed against the Kolkata-based agency which was responsible for relaying advertisement on the TV screens at the railway platform

A day after TV screens installed at platform number 10 at Patna railway station played a porn clip, the Railways on Monday (March 20) said it has cancelled the contract of the agency responsible for relaying advertisements on the screens.

This apart, two FIRs have been filed against the agency, one each by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Railway (ECR), said in a statement.

“Taking the abhorrent incident that took place on platform number 10 of Patna Junction on March 19 very seriously… Two FIRs have been registered against Dutta Studio Company Private Limited. One FIR was lodged by RPF and the other by GRP under the IT Act,” the statement read.

“Also, action is being taken to blacklist the said agency by terminating its contract and all TV screens operated by it have been disconnected/logged out. The incident is being investigated by RPF and GRP so that legal action can be taken,” the statement from ECR said.

A blurred version of the porn clip, purportedly recorded by a passenger, went viral on the web.

Dutta Studio, a Kolkata-based agency, had been contracted to make announcements on the TV screens about arrival and departure of passenger trains at the junction.

