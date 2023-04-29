Opposition parties may meet in Patna to chalk out 2024 strategy: Nitish

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar said issues related to forging opposition unity could be expected to be thrashed out in Patna

A meeting of all opposition leaders may take place in Patna after the Karnataka assembly elections to chalk out a united front against the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha battle, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday.

The Janata Dal (United) supremo said issues related to forging opposition unity could be expected to be thrashed out in Patna.

“We will definitely sit together and discuss the issue pertaining to the formation of an alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he told the media in Patna.

“Currently, some leaders are busy in (Karnataka). Once it is over, we will finalize the venue of our meeting. If Patna is unanimously decided as the next venue by opposition leaders, it will be held here,” he said.

“We will be happy to organize this meeting in Patna,” the chief minister added.

Mamata request

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had urged Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in Kolkata on April 24 to organise a meeting of all non-BJP parties in Patna to discuss opposition unity before the Lok Sabha election.

“Jayaprakashji’s movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can decide where we have to go next,” Banerjee had said after the meeting with Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar chief minister said: “We are making efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP-led central government. I recently met several opposition leaders. Now I will talk to other non-BJP parties… My aim is to unite opposition parties before the general elections.”

(With agency inputs)