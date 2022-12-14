17 die in hooch tragedy in Bihar; BJP stages walkout, Nitish loses his cool

The death of 17 persons in Chhapra after drinking spurious liquor led to a ruckus in the Bihar legislative Assembly on December 14, with the BJP staging a walkout calling it a complete failure of the liquor prohibition. The Congress too demanded a review of prohibition in the state

The death of 17 people in Chhapra after drinking spurious liquor led to a ruckus in the Bihar legislative Assembly on Wednesday (December 14), with the BJP staging a walkout calling it a complete failure of the liquor prohibition.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, lost his cool during the discussion on the hooch tragedy, and not only blamed the Opposition party, the BJP for it, he also said irately, “Kya ho Gaya, jehrili sharab, halla kar rahe ho tum log. (What has happened, it is poisonous liquor, you are making a lot of noise over it!)

On Tuesday, seven persons died immediately and many others were hospitalised in a hooch tragedy at Masrakh locality in Bihar’s Saran district. This is the ninth such incident this year, and nearly 50 people have died in Saran so far in such incidents.

When the Chhapra hooch tragedy and the lathi-charge on job aspirants in Patna (CTET /BTET), was being discussed in the Assembly, Nitish blamed the Opposition BJP, which staged a walkout. The Congress too demanded a review of the prohibition in the state.

Advertisement

Also read: Smarting over break-up, BJP keen to dent Nitish Kumar’s image

Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked the state highway near Hanuman Chowk demanding compensation for the next of kin of the deceased. They burnt tyres on the road and disrupted vehicular traffic.

They shouted slogans against the administration and wanted strict action to be taken against those involved in the incident. According to family members of the deceased, more than 15 people consumed country made liquor at Doyla village on Tuesday evening.

Within hours, they started vomiting and complained of nausea, headache and uneasiness. They were rushed to the hospital. While, some complained of vision loss, and have been undergoing treatment at the Masrakh health centre.

The villagers alleged that a person in Ishuapur has been running an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in the area for the last few years. And, he has been involved in it with the connivance of the local police and excise officials.

The Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena told the media that investigation is on they have urged the villagers to report fearlessly about liquor smuggling. A medical team was also rushed to the village.