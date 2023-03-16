Land-for-jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI on Mar 25

The Bihar Deputy CM agreed to appear for questioning by the CBI after the agency assured the Delhi High Court that it will not arrest him this month

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday (March 16) agreed to appear for questioning by the CBI on March 25 after the agency assured the Delhi High Court that it will not arrest him this month.

Tejashwi is to be questioned in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma recorded the CBI counsel’s statement that there was no plan to arresting the RJD leader this month.

Also read: Land for jobs scam: Rumours, says Tejashwi after ED claims ₹600 cr detected during raids

Advertisement

After that, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Tejashwi, told the court that his client will appear on March 25 before the investigating officer at the CBI headquarters in Delhi at 10:30 am.

Noting the submissions by both the parties, the high court disposed of the petition in which Tejashwi has sought the quashing of summons issued to him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Tejashwi’s plea

The son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said he had requested the investigating officer through multiple letters to allow him some time as the current Bihar Assembly session will conclude on April 5.

Also read: Nitish sees repeat of 2017 in CBI, ED action against Lalu, Tejashwi

He said he had said that either he should be allowed to appear in the CBI office at Patna and he shall also provide any information or documents required through an authorised representative at New Delhi.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu’s family when he was the railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

Also read: Land for jobs scam: ED searches premises of Lalu’s family, RJD leaders

The CBI charge sheet alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating norms and procedures for recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies)